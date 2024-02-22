Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 is being celebrated on February 22 this year. Lord Vishwakarma who is considered to be the universe's first architect is honoured on this day.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 is being celebrated this year on Thursday, February 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, the Trayodashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha began on February 21 and will end on February 22, according to the Panchang. Meanwhile, the auspicious festival of Vishwakarma Jayanti is being celebrated on Thursday, February 22, according to Udayatithi.

History Lord Vishwakarma was born on the Trayodashi day of the Magh month, which corresponds to January or February in the Gregorian calendar, as per ancient texts. Lord Vishwakarma who is considered to be the universe's first architect is honoured on this day, and Hindus celebrate this day by paying their respects to Lord Vishwakarma.

Lord Vishwakarma is also believed to be the creator of the trident of Mahadev, Sudarshan Chakra and various divine weapons. Moreover, he's also credited with the creation of celestial realms like Indradev's heaven and remarkable structures like Lord Krishna's palace in Dwarka and the golden city of Lanka for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Significance The celebration of Lord Vishwakarma's birth holds significant importance in Hinduism, particularly for engineers, artisans, labourers, factory workers, carpenters, architects, and sculptors. It marks a crucial day for them to honour Lord Vishwakarma and seek his blessings for success in their professions, businesses and endeavours. This auspicious occasion serves as a time of appreciation and gratitude, where people acknowledge the divine craftsmanship that shapes our world.

Rituals On Vishwakarma Jayanti, devotees begin their day by waking up early, taking a bath and changing into fresh clothes before sunrise. They clean their home, factory, shop and perform puja. Ganga water is used to purify the space. Rangoli is made, and the Lord Vishwakarma's idol is placed in the temple. A lamp with desi ghee is lit, and flowers are offered to him.

Mantras such as "Om Aadhar Shaktpe Namah", "Om Kumayi Namah", and "Om Anantam Namah" are recited on this day. Afterwards, tools, machinery and spare parts associated with a business are worshipped during the puja.

