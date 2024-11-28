Visiting Dubai? UAE’s most populous city toughens visa rules ahead of shopping festival. All you need to know

Dubai, the metropolitan city that attracts millions of tourists each year, has some new visa regulations in place. Indian tourists willing to stay with relatives in the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will now need to provide their host's rental agreement, Emirates ID, residence visa copy, and contact details while applying for a visa, the Times of India reported.

Travellers visiting the city, famous for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and lively nightlife, need hotel booking documents (for those staying at a hotel) and return ticket details, as per new visa regulations.

Notably, amid high hotel room costs, many Indian tourists choose to stay with relatives in Dubai. The hotel room costs average anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh per night.

"This new rule could definitely prove to be a deterrent, particularly during the peak travel season," TOI quoted Odyssey Tours and Travels director Nikhil Thakurdas as saying.

Reacting to the changes in visa rules, Nikhil Thakurdas mentioned that the documentation needed for staying with relatives is quite cumbersome while he acknowledged that hotel bookings and return tickets are reasonable requirements.

He added, "It's quite awkward to ask relatives for documents like rental agreements and residence proofs. This might force some travellers to opt for hotel stays instead," reported TOI.

The timing of this move is significant as it comes days before the commencement of Dubai Shopping Festival when hotel rooms are available at premium prices. The festival is scheduled to begin on December 8 and wrap up by January 14, 2025. It is a major attraction for Indian tourists.

