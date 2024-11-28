Visiting Dubai? UAE’s most populous city toughens visa rules ahead of shopping festival. All you need to know

Dubai has come up with new visa regulations that require Indian tourists staying with relatives to submit rental agreements, Emirates ID and contact details, among other documents. This new regulation comes before the Dubai Shopping Festival when hotel prices are high.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Nov 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Dubai's new visa rules mandate Indian visitors staying with relatives to furnish several documents.
Dubai’s new visa rules mandate Indian visitors staying with relatives to furnish several documents.(Bloomberg)

Dubai, the metropolitan city that attracts millions of tourists each year, has some new visa regulations in place. Indian tourists willing to stay with relatives in the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will now need to provide their host's rental agreement, Emirates ID, residence visa copy, and contact details while applying for a visa, the Times of India reported.

Travellers visiting the city, famous for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and lively nightlife, need hotel booking documents (for those staying at a hotel) and return ticket details, as per new visa regulations.

Notably, amid high hotel room costs, many Indian tourists choose to stay with relatives in Dubai. The hotel room costs average anywhere between 20,000 and 1 lakh per night.

"This new rule could definitely prove to be a deterrent, particularly during the peak travel season," TOI quoted Odyssey Tours and Travels director Nikhil Thakurdas as saying.

Reacting to the changes in visa rules, Nikhil Thakurdas mentioned that the documentation needed for staying with relatives is quite cumbersome while he acknowledged that hotel bookings and return tickets are reasonable requirements.

He added, "It's quite awkward to ask relatives for documents like rental agreements and residence proofs. This might force some travellers to opt for hotel stays instead," reported TOI.

The timing of this move is significant as it comes days before the commencement of Dubai Shopping Festival when hotel rooms are available at premium prices. The festival is scheduled to begin on December 8 and wrap up by January 14, 2025. It is a major attraction for Indian tourists.

Director of Kesari Tours Zelam Chaubal pointed out that one needs to provide additional documents, such as their last three months' bank statements with a minimum balance of 50,000, proof of hotel booking, and a PAN card copy if opting for hotel stays.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 08:41 PM IST
Visiting Dubai? UAE's most populous city toughens visa rules ahead of shopping festival. All you need to know

