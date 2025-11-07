Soil to market: VISTAAR platform to bring real-time agri insights to farmers
Summary
The agriculture ministry will shortly launch a digital platform— Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources—designed to connect farmers in real time with vital agricultural information and services, said two officials aware of the development.
New Delhi: Soon, farmers in the country will have access to a virtual classroom wherein they can learn best agricultural practices and improve productivity. It will also help improve farmers' access to credit, insurance, and digital marketplaces.
