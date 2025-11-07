Soil to market: VISTAAR platform to bring real-time agri insights to farmers

“We are working on the modalities and soon VISTAAR would be launched for the farmers. The open and innovative network is designed to increase the incomes of small-scale farmers. This would be done by digitising the social networks that farmers and those who work with them such as scientists, agriculture extension workers, and startups will share knowledge with each other at an unprecedented scale," said the first of the two officials cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.