Vistara flight delay news: Airline under MoCA scrutiny for over 100 flight cancellations, and delays
Vistara flight delay news: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked for a detailed report from Vistara on flight cancellations and delays, with over 100 flights affected in the past week
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) sought a detailed report from Vistara on April 2 regarding flight cancellations and major delays. The airline has either cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in the past week, according to an MoCA official who spoke to news agency ANI.