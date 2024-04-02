Vistara flight delay news: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked for a detailed report from Vistara on flight cancellations and delays, with over 100 flights affected in the past week

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) sought a detailed report from Vistara on April 2 regarding flight cancellations and major delays. The airline has either cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in the past week, according to an MoCA official who spoke to news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In view of the various flight disruptions of M/s Vistara due to various reasons including crew unavailability, DGCA has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed. The airline has also been asked to ensure that the relevant provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part-IV on Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights are complied with like advance information, an option of refund, compensation (if applicable) etc. to the passengers," DGCA officials said.

“Additionally, DGCA officials are monitoring the situation to ensure compliance of above mentioned CAR and minimize passenger inconvenience," DGCA further added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is happening with Vistara Airlines? Vistara Airlines has faced significant operational challenges, with more than 100 flights experiencing delays or cancellations in the last week. The airline acknowledged that the situation arose due to various operational reasons, and their teams are working to stabilise operations.

“We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability. We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. Having said that, our teams are working towards minimising the discomfort to the customers," said a Vistara spokesperson.

In response to the disruptions, Vistara Airlines has temporarily reduced the number of flights and is offering alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers. The airline also issued an apology for the inconvenience caused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. We have also deployed larger aircraft like our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible," the spokesperson further stated. "Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable. Once again, we understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and sincerely apologise to them for the same. We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon."

According to aviation sources, the situation developed after pilots refused to operate due to long duty hours. Many passengers raised concerns on social media and filed complaints with regulatory authorities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!