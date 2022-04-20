Vistara Airline has announced a Summertime Sale across its domestic and international network. Vistara is offering discounted airfare on all three classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business. Under the sale, the domestic bookings will close at 2359 hours on 21 April 2022. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply), the airline mentioned on its website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}