Vistara offers discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. Routes and other details here2 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Vistara Airline has announced a Summertime Sale across its domestic and international network. Vistara is offering discounted airfare on all three classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business. Under the sale, the domestic bookings will close at 2359 hours on 21 April 2022. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 20 June and 30 September 2022 (blackout dates apply), the airline mentioned on its website.
“Rekindle your love for travel with our Summertime Sale and enjoy special fares across our domestic and international network starting at INR 2499 all-in. Book until 21-Apr-22 for travel within India and until 25-Apr-22 for travel outside India," Vistara tweeted.
“For domestic, one-way all-in fares start at ₹2,499 for Economy Class, ₹3,459 for Premium Economy, and ₹9,999 for Business Class. For international, return all-in fares start at Rs12,999 for Economy Class (Delhi-Kathmandu), ₹17,249 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and ₹35,549 for Business Class (Mumbai-Colombo),"Vistara noted.
On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at ₹12,999 for Economy, ₹17,249 for Premium Economy and ₹35,549 for Business Class with a weeklong booking period from 0001 hours on 19 April 2022 to 2359 hours on 25 April 2022. The lowest airfare on the international route is applicable from Delhi to Kathmandu, Nepal starting at ₹12,999.
How to book
The tickets can be booked via the website www.airvistara.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.
Meanwhile, the airline will start flights connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from May 20 onwards. "The airline will operate daily flights to the city (Coimbatore) from Delhi and Mumbai effective May 20 and May 27 respectively; and double daily connectivity from Bengaluru starting June 3," the airline's statement noted.
