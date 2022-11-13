Vistara to start flights between Mumbai-Muscat, Spicejet from Pune to Bangkok1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 06:34 AM IST
Vistara airlines will start non-stop flight service between Mumbai and Muscat from December 12
Vistara airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) will start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat in Oman starting from December 12.