Vistara airlines, a joint venture of Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) will start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat in Oman starting from December 12.

A press release from Vistara read, "The airline will operate daily flights between the two cities using its A320 neo aircraft and will be the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to business and economy class."

Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, stated that the airline was eager to increase its presence in the Middle East by adding Muscat as the fourth city in the region.

The airline operates a fleet of 54 aircraft, including three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, five Airbus A321neos, five Boeing 737-800NGs, and 41 Airbus A320s.

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Saturday started non-stop flight between Pune and Bangkok. The airline also operates flights to Bangkok from Delhi and Kolkata.

It has also added another flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route from 11 November. It operates two daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Bangkok, according to a release.

With the exception of Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the flight between Pune and Bangkok will run every day, whereas there will be additional flights between Delhi and Bangkok every day.

(With inputs from PTI)