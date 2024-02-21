Vital Aid Fails to Reach Gazans as Security Void Grows
Dion Nissenbaum , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Feb 2024, 09:29 PM IST
SummaryHumanitarian aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip have slowed to a trickle, as security across the embattled enclave deteriorates.
Humanitarian aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip have slowed to a trickle, as security across the embattled enclave deteriorates, leaving 2.2 million Palestinians faced with spreading famine, disease and desperation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less