Vitol Buys Controlling Stake in Saras from Billionaires Moratti
The family of Italian billionaire Massimo Moratti agreed to sell a controlling stake in refiner Saras SpA to the commodities trading giant Vitol Group, in a deal which valued the company at about €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion).
(Bloomberg) -- The family of Italian billionaire Massimo Moratti agreed to sell a controlling stake in refiner Saras SpA to the commodities trading giant Vitol Group, in a deal which valued the company at about €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message