‘Total dictatorship…’: Vivek Agnihotri alleges as Bengal Files trailer launch is halted; Kolkata Police arrives on scene

e'The Bengal Files' movie director Vivek Agnihotri slammed the West Bengal government, alleging “total dictatorship”, claiming that the trailer launch of his upcoming movie was stopped after a ruckus erupted over it in Kolkata on Saturday, August 16.
“There is a word in English called ‘dictator’, and they are the most cowardly people in the world. When I announced The Bengal Files, the Chief Minister said on record that some people are making The Bengal Files and that it is propaganda, and that she will not allow it here. I think that there are two Constitutions in India, one for the country and one for West Bengal, but this is illegal, and I will fight against it,” Vivek Agnihotri said while talking to PTI.
Initially, the movie's trailer was scheduled to be launched in PVR INOX multiplex of Kolkata's Quest Mall. The screening was later shifted to ITC Royal Bengal after the multiplexes refused to go ahead with the screening.
Kolkata Police, however, halted the trailer launch at ITC Royal Bengal.
Actor Pallavi Joshi also alleged that the trailer launch was not allowed, stating that she “absolutely did not like the way” the film was stopped, reported news wire ANI.
The Bengal Files movie explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events like 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946, a Hindu genocide.
