Vivek Oberoi reveals how his ₹3,400-crore startup adds fuel to his ‘passion’

Vivek Oberoi revealed his money-lending business for students, valued at ₹ 3400 crore. He aims to introduce a zero-interest payment plan. Acting is my passion and business is the enabler, Vivek Oberoi said.

Vivek Oberoi recently made big revelations about his money-lending business for students. In a video shared by Franchise India, the Great Grand Masti actor discussed his future plans to introduce a zero-interest payment plan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivek said he used his personal brand to draw attention. The 48-year-old actor said, “I set up a start-up that was into education fee financing, non-collateralised. That became very big. We reached 12,000 schools, colleges, and universities through a B2B network."

What is the worth of Vivek Oberoi's business? Vivek shared that he started a non-collateralized education fee financing company, which grew rapidly, reaching 12,000 schools, colleges, and universities through a B2B network. He later focused on connecting directly with customers, gaining valuable data from about 45 lakh students. This rich data contributed to the company being valued at nearly $400 million (around ₹3400 crore) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why does Vivek fly in economy class? Though his company is valued at hundreds of crores, there is another surprising but major habit the actor is accustomed to while travelling with his employees. “Whenever I fly for a company that I'm a co-founder of, I fly economy with the whole team," he told Franchise India, implying the importance of the personal touch and the need to connect with employees in the business. He further noted that when he takes a flight for personal reasons, he books first-class or business-class tickets.

Social impact Discussing the social impact his company has, Vivek said, “When I leveraged my association there…. It had a positive social impact…. I like doing things that create a positive social impact in my country from the grassroots up."