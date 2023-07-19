Vivek Ramaswamy-Linked Firm Takes McDonald’s Stake, Targets Diversity Policies
Summary
- Strive has purchased just under $2 million worth of McDonald’s shares, according to people familiar with the matter
Strive Asset Management, the shareholder known on Wall Street for railing against corporate “wokeness" and whose co-founder, Vivek Ramaswamy, is running for president (https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-anti-woke-presidential-candidate-who-wants-to-crush-esg-and-gut-the-fed-a486fdc), is taking aim at fast-food giant McDonald’s over its diversity policies.
