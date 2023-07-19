comScore

Vivek Ramaswamy-Linked Firm Takes McDonald’s Stake, Targets Diversity Policies

The Wall Street Journal 2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM IST
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy walks on stage at the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. With six weeks until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, some hopefuls are finding creative ways to boost their donor numbers and ensure they make it on stage. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy rolled out a plan to let people who raise money for his campaign keep 10% of what they take in from other donors. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (AP)
  • Strive has purchased just under $2 million worth of McDonald’s shares, according to people familiar with the matter

Strive Asset Management, the shareholder known on Wall Street for railing against corporate “wokeness" and whose co-founder, Vivek Ramaswamy, is running for president (https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-anti-woke-presidential-candidate-who-wants-to-crush-esg-and-gut-the-fed-a486fdc), is taking aim at fast-food giant McDonald’s over its diversity policies.

Strive this week sent a letter to McDonald’s expressing concerns over the way the restaurant operator handles diversity, equity and inclusion. A copy of the letter was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Strive has purchased just under $2 million worth of McDonald’s shares, according to people familiar with the matter, a fraction of the fast-food giant’s nearly $215 billion market capitalization. Strive, which launched last year, manages less than $1 billion in assets overall.

Strive in its letter highlighted the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that the affirmative-action admission policies of Harvard (https://www.wsj.com/articles/harvard-unc-students-for-fair-admissions-supreme-court-affirmative-action-john-roberts-clarence-thomas-racial-preferences-f8c998f6) and the University of North Carolina, which gave weight to a would-be student’s race, are unconstitutional.

Strive said it is concerned about a McDonald’s decision to set race- and gender-based targets for its board, management and employee ranks, as well its race-based targets for suppliers and vendors.

“While the Supreme Court’s decision focused on ending the use of affirmative action in the higher education context, the Civil Rights Act applies to both universities that receive federal funds and private employers such as McDonald’s," the letter said. Strive cites AT&diversity, equity and inclusion

T and Starbucks as examples of companies that have faced litigation for diversity policies that provided preferential treatment.

Strive has taken on other major corporations, including Salesforce and Disney, often taking small stakes and pushing for big changes publicly. The firm is now being run by Matt Cole, previously a portfolio manager at the California pension fund Calpers, while Ramaswamy pursues the GOP nomination.

McDonald’s last year prevailed in a proxy fight with Carl Icahn (https://www.wsj.com/articles/mcdonald-s-poised-to-retain-both-seats-in-proxy-fight-with-carl-icahn-11653434141), who challenged the company’s suppliers’ treatment of pregnant pigs.

Shares of McDonald’s are up about 11% this year so far, trailing the S&P 500’s roughly 19% rise.

Write to Lauren Thomas at lauren.thomas@wsj.com

