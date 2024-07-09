Vivek Ramaswamy says ‘Biden’s done,’ hints at exit package as White House claims US President does not have Parkinson’s

Vivek Ramaswamy claimed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's departure is certain, implying that the public spectacles are part of the negotiations for his exit package.

Fareha Naaz
First Published9 Jul 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday claimed that 'exit' of President Joe Biden is confirmed after his disastrous performance during June debate.
Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday claimed that 'exit' of President Joe Biden is confirmed after his disastrous performance during June debate.(AP)

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican politician who suspended his US Presidential campaign, on Tuesday, July 9, claimed that “exit” of President Joe Biden is confirmed, suggesting that the public antics are part of the negotiation of his exit package.

Vivek Ramaswamy stated in a social media post on X,  formerly Twitter, “Biden’s done. The public theatrics are really just part of the negotiation for what his “exit package” will be. At this point, it’s just a question of price - metaphorically, if not literally.”

Also Read | Biden Tells Lawmakers, Donors to End Revolt Over Candidacy

Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party, while President Joe Biden is the nominee of the Democratic Party in the upcoming November US elections.

Also read: US President Joe Biden may have suffered an ‘incident’ on Air Force One: Reports

 

Joe Biden, the oldest US president ever, claims to be the country's best hope to protect democracy and defend American liberties. His political agenda asserts that Donald Trump threatens the future of the country and is unhinged. For the Democratic nomination, he faced no significant challenger.

Also Read | Key Democrat on National Security Calls on Biden to Quit Race

Joe Biden encountered widespread criticism for a lacklustre performance in the first presidential debate against Donald Trump in June. Later, he claimed that jet lag and exhaustion due to earlier visits to France and Italy were the reasons behind his poor performance on stage. He visited these countries weeks before his disastrous debate and alleged that he didn't listen to his staff and nearly fell asleep on stage.

The day after the TV showdown, Joe Biden said, "I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to," as he pledged to beat his rival.

Also Read | White House Dodges Questions Over Parkinson’s Doctor, Says Biden Is Fine

Vivek Ramaswamy's statement comes a day after Joe Biden insisted that he would not quit the US election race. Following a disastrous debate performance, the White House released a letter from the President's personal doctor, Kevin O'Connor, in response to accusations alleging that he has Parkinson's disease.

Also read: Joe Biden tells Democrats he won’t step away from US Presidential polls amid party drama: ’Time to end’ discussion

In the letter, Joe Biden states, "I am firmly committed to staying in the race," AFP reported citing the letter. It further notes, “It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party and defeat Donald Trump.”

Also Read | Biden’s Biggest Donors Left Powerless to Sway Him to Quit Race

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published in July indicates that the two candidates are tied at 40% among registered voters, suggesting that Biden has maintained his position even after the debate. However, as various pollsters report, Trump is ahead of Biden in numerous key battleground states.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 09:59 AM IST
