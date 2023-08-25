Vivek Ramaswamy's team responds to Ann Coulter's ‘Hindu business’ comment, says ‘same Judeo-Christian values…’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter is facing backlash for derogatory comments about Indian American GOP candidates.
Ann Coulter, a conservative commentator, is facing widespread criticism for making derogatory comments about the two Indian American candidates vying for the GOP presidential nomination.
In response to Coulter's remarks, Tricia McLaughlin, senior adviser and communications director for Vivek Ramaswamy, commented, "Ann can tweet whatever she wants to," reported NBC News. McLaughlin emphasised that Vivek Ramaswamy adheres to the same Judeo-Christian values upon which the nation was founded, and highlighted the positive example set by Ramaswamy's family life for their children and grandchildren.
While Vivek Ramaswamy practices Hinduism, Nikki Haley, born into a Sikh family, practices Christianity, which she has openly discussed in her public life. The contentious exchange Coulter referred to during the debate was related to US aid to Ukraine and Israel, not religion.
Coulter's comments have drawn criticism from individuals from both conservatives and liberals. One person responded to her tweet, stating, "Nikki Haley was born Sikh and is a practicing Christian, you racist troglodyte," NBC News reported.
Sangay Mishra, author of “Desis Divided: The Political Lives of South Asian Americans tweeted, “Completely expected that she would attack them but using a white racist trope invoking a religion is beyond disgusting."
This isn't the first instance in this election cycle where Coulter has faced backlash for making racially insensitive remarks about Haley. In February, Coulter received criticism for telling Haley to "go back to your own country" during a podcast, where she made disparaging comments about India, including mentioning the worship of cows and a temple dedicated to rats.
Coulter has also previously used derogatory language to describe Haley, referring to her as a "bimbo" and a "preposterous creature," reported NBC News.
As of now, there has been no response from Ann Coulter regarding the recent controversy, and Nikki Haley has not issued an immediate comment on the matter.