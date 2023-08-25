comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 14:30:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.1 -0.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601 -1.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.1 -0.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218 -1.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 971.5 0.26%
Business News/ News / Vivek Ramaswamy's team responds to Ann Coulter's ‘Hindu business’ comment, says ‘same Judeo-Christian values…’
Back

Vivek Ramaswamy's team responds to Ann Coulter's ‘Hindu business’ comment, says ‘same Judeo-Christian values…’

 1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter is facing backlash for derogatory comments about Indian American GOP candidates.

Vivek Ramaswamy's team has responded to Ann Coulter's recent comments regarding the clash between Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley during the GOP presidential debate. (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Vivek Ramaswamy's team has responded to Ann Coulter's recent comments regarding the clash between Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley during the GOP presidential debate. (Getty Images via AFP)

Ann Coulter, a conservative commentator, is facing widespread criticism for making derogatory comments about the two Indian American candidates vying for the GOP presidential nomination.

During the recent Republican presidential debate, Coulter referred to an exchange between former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as "Hindu business." In a tweet, she stated, "Nikki and Vivek are involved in some Hindu business, it seems. Not our fight."

In response to Coulter's remarks, Tricia McLaughlin, senior adviser and communications director for Vivek Ramaswamy, commented, "Ann can tweet whatever she wants to," reported NBC News. McLaughlin emphasised that Vivek Ramaswamy adheres to the same Judeo-Christian values upon which the nation was founded, and highlighted the positive example set by Ramaswamy's family life for their children and grandchildren.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Declare 23 August 'ISRO Day,' petition calls on change.org

While Vivek Ramaswamy practices Hinduism, Nikki Haley, born into a Sikh family, practices Christianity, which she has openly discussed in her public life. The contentious exchange Coulter referred to during the debate was related to US aid to Ukraine and Israel, not religion.

Coulter's comments have drawn criticism from individuals from both conservatives and liberals. One person responded to her tweet, stating, "Nikki Haley was born Sikh and is a practicing Christian, you racist troglodyte," NBC News reported.

Sangay Mishra, author of “Desis Divided: The Political Lives of South Asian Americans tweeted, “Completely expected that she would attack them but using a white racist trope invoking a religion is beyond disgusting."

Also read: ‘Two genders', 'reverse racism’: How Vivek Ramaswamy emerged as surprise ‘winner’ at Republican debate

This isn't the first instance in this election cycle where Coulter has faced backlash for making racially insensitive remarks about Haley. In February, Coulter received criticism for telling Haley to "go back to your own country" during a podcast, where she made disparaging comments about India, including mentioning the worship of cows and a temple dedicated to rats.

Coulter has also previously used derogatory language to describe Haley, referring to her as a "bimbo" and a "preposterous creature," reported NBC News.

As of now, there has been no response from Ann Coulter regarding the recent controversy, and Nikki Haley has not issued an immediate comment on the matter.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App