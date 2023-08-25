Ann Coulter, a conservative commentator, is facing widespread criticism for making derogatory comments about the two Indian American candidates vying for the GOP presidential nomination.

During the recent Republican presidential debate, Coulter referred to an exchange between former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as "Hindu business." In a tweet, she stated, "Nikki and Vivek are involved in some Hindu business, it seems. Not our fight."

In response to Coulter's remarks, Tricia McLaughlin, senior adviser and communications director for Vivek Ramaswamy, commented, "Ann can tweet whatever she wants to," reported NBC News. McLaughlin emphasised that Vivek Ramaswamy adheres to the same Judeo-Christian values upon which the nation was founded, and highlighted the positive example set by Ramaswamy's family life for their children and grandchildren.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Declare 23 August 'ISRO Day,' petition calls on change.org

While Vivek Ramaswamy practices Hinduism, Nikki Haley, born into a Sikh family, practices Christianity, which she has openly discussed in her public life. The contentious exchange Coulter referred to during the debate was related to US aid to Ukraine and Israel, not religion.

Coulter's comments have drawn criticism from individuals from both conservatives and liberals. One person responded to her tweet, stating, "Nikki Haley was born Sikh and is a practicing Christian, you racist troglodyte," NBC News reported.

Sangay Mishra, author of “Desis Divided: The Political Lives of South Asian Americans tweeted, “Completely expected that she would attack them but using a white racist trope invoking a religion is beyond disgusting."