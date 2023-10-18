News
Vizhinjam: The port that almost wasn’t built
Nidheesh M.K. 9 min read 18 Oct 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Summary
- After a wait of three decades, the container transshipment port is nearly ready
Thiruvananthapuram: Zhen Hua 15, a ship twice the length of a football field, made history last week when it docked at the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala after sailing down the East China Sea with a cargo of cranes for the port. For the Zhen Hua 15, it was just a 42-day journey, but for India’s newest mega port, the arrival of the Chinese ship marked the end of a three-decade-long wait.
