Vizhinjam: The port that almost wasn’t built

Since the construction was in the sea, they were also slaves to the vagaries of the sea. They had only a seven-month window to construct in a year. No work would be possible during the other months, because of Kerala’s heavy monsoon. In 2017, during Cyclone Ockhi, which killed 365 people, both approach roads to the port were cut off and damaged as was a platform. A specialized dredger was also lost to the sea. Then came the Kerala floods of 2018, which killed about 483 people, and had an intensity unmatched by any floods in the last 100 years. The port had lost 250 non-working days at this point, said the executive from the Adani company.