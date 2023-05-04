Vladimir Putin assassination bid: After blaming Ukraine, Russia says US was behind drone attack1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:02 PM IST
Ukraine had denied its involvement in the incident which Russia termed as an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin
Day after Russia accused Ukraine of attempting an assassination bid on President Vladimir Putin, the country has now alleged that it was the United States which was behind the drone attacks on Moscow's Kremlin citadel intended to kill the President. The White House, however, was quick to reject the allegations.
