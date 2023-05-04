Day after Russia accused Ukraine of attempting an assassination bid on President Vladimir Putin, the country has now alleged that it was the United States which was behind the drone attacks on Moscow's Kremlin citadel intended to kill the President. The White House, however, was quick to reject the allegations.

On Wednesday, Ukraine had denied its involvement in the incident which Russia termed as an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, when a video footage showed two flying objects approaching the Senate Palace inside the Kremlin walls and one exploding with a bright flash.

After the incident, Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov, said, “Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington."

Russia also said that the United States was “undoubtedly" behind the incident on Kremlin citadel. It also emphasized that it was Washington which often selected both the targets for Ukraine to attack, and the means to attack them.

"This is also often dictated from across the ocean ... In Washington they must clearly understand that we know this," Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov said.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the Russian claims were false, and that Washington does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders.

Russia has said with increasing frequency that it sees the United States as a direct participant in the war, intent on inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Moscow. The United States denies that, saying it is arming Ukraine to defend itself and retake territory that Moscow has seized illegally in more than 14 months of war.

