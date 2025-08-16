Putin calls Trump talks on Ukraine ‘frank and useful,’ says path to decisions closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said he discussed ways of ending the conflict in Ukraine "on a fair basis" at his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to top officials in Moscow a day after the talks in Alaska, Putin also said they had been "timely" and "very useful", according to images put out by the Kremlin.

"We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time," he said, adding: "We had the opportunity to calmly and in detail reiterate our position."

"The conversation was very frank, substantive, and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions," he said.