Vladimir Putin critique Navalny has acute stomach pain, 'maybe being poisoned'3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:13 PM IST
‘Alexei Navalny doesn’t eat anything because he is prohibited from receiving parcels with food or to buy food in the prison store and the food that is provided by the prison to him actually worsens his stomach pain’
Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition politician, is grappling with severe stomach pain in jail that could be some sort of slow acting poison, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.
