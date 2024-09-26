Vladimir Putin previews changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine: ’If enemy poses critical threat...’

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested several new criteria that would merit a nuclear response from Moscow in a meeting on Wednesday (local time). In a video shared by RT, Putin could be heard saying, "Russia reserves the right to resort to nuclear weapons in case of aggression, including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, poses a critical threat."

During a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin outlined the basic parameters of the updated version of the document, which is formally known as the Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence, TASS news reported.

The report added that Putin laid out the "planned changes" which are to be introduced in Russia’s nuclear doctrine. However, the Russian President did not elaborate on when changes to the nuclear doctrine will take effect.

Also Read | Russia Sharing Nuclear Secrets With Iran Fuels US-UK Worries

In the updated version of the document, Putin reportedly suggested an expanded list of threats that would include “reliable information” of a major airstrike being launched against Russia.

He also heightened his warnings against the West, asserting that Russia should be permitted to use nuclear arms in the event of an attack by a nation backed by a nuclear power, the New York Times reported.

Changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, as per TASS: 1. The revised document has a broader list of countries and military alliances that are subject to nuclear deterrence.

2. It adds more entries in the list of military threats, whose neutralization requires nuclear deterrence.

3. Aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear country, but with the participation or support of a nuclear country, was proposed to be viewed as their joint attack on Russia.

4. Reliable information about a massive takeoff of strategic or tactical planes towards Russia, or the launch of cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic weapons towards its territory may be interpreted as a sufficient reason for a nuclear response by Moscow.

5. Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against itself and its ally Belarus.

6. Critical threat to Russian sovereignty with conventional weapons to be a reason enough for nuclear response.

7. The category of states and military alliances in relation to which nuclear deterrence is carried out has been expanded . The list of military threats for the neutralization of which nuclear deterrence is carried out has been supplemented.

Also Read | How a Russian startup model is inspiring India

The document ‘Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence’ lays the groundwork for the use of nuclear weapons. It defines nuclear response as an extreme measure to protect the country’s sovereignty.

"However, recent geopolitical developments and emerging military threats and risks necessitated the review of the document," TASS reported.

What does Russia's existing nuclear doctrine say? According to Reuters, the current doctrine was set out by President Vladimir Putin in June 2020 in a six-page decree.

It states, in part: "The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of nuclear weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it and (or) its allies, as well as in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation using conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state has been placed under threat."