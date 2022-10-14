Vladimir Putin says no more mass strikes needed ‘for now’1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 08:50 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s aim isn’t to ‘destroy’ its neighbour
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no regrets about the invasion of Ukraine, now well into its eighth month, and that Moscow’s aim isn’t to “destroy" its neighbor. The controversial mobilization of some 300,000 reservists is almost complete, Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan.