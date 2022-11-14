VLC Media Player website ban removed in India

VLC Media Player website ban removed in India1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 07:39 PM IST
The website of VLC Media Player, which was banned by the Indian government is now accessible
The VLC Media Player website, which was banned in India, is now accessible for the Indian consumers as the Central government removed the block. The ban was lifted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The ban on the VLC Media Player’s website was lifted on Monday, 14 November.