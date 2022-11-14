VLC Media Player website ban removed in India

The VLC Media Player website, which was banned in India, is now accessible for the Indian consumers as the Central government removed the block. The ban was lifted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The ban on the VLC Media Player’s website was lifted on Monday, 14 November.

The ban was imposed on the VLC Media Player website when the Central government found that it was interacting with the server of a previously prohibited software. It had also found that the user information was being transmitted to a “hostile country". Due to these reasons coming forth, the website was banned earlier this year.

THE BAN ON VLC MEDIA PLAYER WEBSITE

The ban was issued by the Union Home Ministry under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act but since the VLC Media Player website was banned prior any notice, the move was considered against the 2009 Blocking Rules in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India. Due to the lapse, the move invited an RTI by Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) which asked the reasons for the ban.

As the ban was removed, the IFF tweeted: “VICTORY. @GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process."

VICTORY 🎉@GoI_MeitY has decided to remove its ban on the website of VLC media player. IFF provided legal support to @videolan throughout this process. (1/3)#WhatTheBlock pic.twitter.com/pW7APDAbIX — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

The official Twitter handle of VLC Media Player has also tweeted that the ban has been removed.

