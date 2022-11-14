VLC Media Player website ban removed in India

THE BAN ON VLC MEDIA PLAYER WEBSITE

The ban was issued by the Union Home Ministry under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act but since the VLC Media Player website was banned prior any notice, the move was considered against the 2009 Blocking Rules in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India. Due to the lapse, the move invited an RTI by Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) which asked the reasons for the ban.