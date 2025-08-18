Vodafone Idea eyes non-bank funding amid delay in ₹25,000-crore bank loans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has begun exploring non-banking sources of funding to maintain the continuity of its crucial capital expenditure (capex) cycle, its outgoing chief executive officer (CEO) Akshaya Moondra said on Monday, as the debt-laden telecom operator's bid to raise ₹25,000 crore from banks faces delays.

Banks are currently awaiting clarity on potential relief to the company's pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government, before deciding on extending loans to the beleaguered company.

“We are looking at non-banking sources of funding also. Not the full amount of ₹25,000 crore that we have talked about, but a lesser amount, so that we can continue with the capex cycle,” Moondra said in his last call with analysts as CEO. Moondra added that talks on bank funding are progressing, but it might take time and therefore the company is looking at other sources, which could be available in a shorter timeframe.

To be sure, Vodafone Idea continues to face mounting losses and a staggering ₹2 trillion in government dues, which include AGR dues and deferred spectrum to be paid over the years through FY32 and FY44, respectively. The end of a four-year moratorium on regulatory payments this September adds to the urgency, with ₹16,428 crore in AGR dues payable by March 2026 and ₹2,641 crore in deferred spectrum payments by June.

“Our request to the government has been that let us resolve this (AGR issue) earlier than before the deadline of March so that banks get clarity and we can proceed with bank funding,” Moondra said, adding that the government has been supportive in the past.

“You look at 2019 deferment of spectrum installments, 2021 reforms package, 2023 and 2025 conversion of government dues to equity. Generally, they happen closer to the time when it is essentially needed,” Moondra added.

A resolution to the AGR dues issue is crucial for Vodafone Idea to continue as a going concern business. The Supreme Court’s recent rejection of Vi’s plea to waive ₹45,000 crore in interest and penalties on the ₹83,400 crore pending adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues has further strained its prospects. Vi warned that without relief, it may not survive beyond the current fiscal year.

In May last year, Vodafone Idea said it would incur a capital expenditure of ₹50,000-55,000 crore over the next three years for expanding its 4G network and launching 5G service. The company had guided to incur capital expenditure of ₹5,000-6,000 crore for the first half of 2025-26. A significant part of the capex is tied to bank funding.

“In the last quarter, we have indicated that we are looking at about 50-60 billion ( ₹5,000-6,000 crore) of capex in H1…we should meet that target by September,” Moondra said, adding that after that, it would use its internal cash flow to fund some of the capex. However, the larger part of capex will require new funding, Moondra said.

Vodafone Idea, which has been rolling out 5G services alongside expanding its 4G services, has been able to reduce subscriber churn in the June quarter. The company’s 5G is now available in 22 cities across 13 circles. Further expansion to additional key cities across all its 17 priority circles is planned by September, Moondra said, adding that wherever the company has launched its 5G services, 60-70% of subscribers who possess a 5G device are actively using it.

On Thursday, Vodafone Idea named its current chief operating officer (COO) Abhijit Kishore as the new CEO, effective 19 August, for three years. This comes after Moondra’s three-year term as CEO ended on 18 August.

Upon taking over as CEO, Kishore commented on the company's direction regarding revenue, particularly in the enterprise segment, though he deferred specific targets for a later discussion.

“My appointment in the new role as CEO of Vodafone Idea comes at an exciting time when VIL is on its turnaround journey. As we move forward our focus remains on driving revenue growth through subscriber addition and effortless consumer experience,” Kishore said.

On 15 August, Mint reported that a leadership change at Vodafone Idea is not expected to immediately change the company’s outlook, with analysts and proxy advisory firms noting that its revival will rely more on fresh capital and policy support than on the change in leadership.

“Vodafone Idea’s problems can ultimately be traced back to the delays in the legal system,”said J.N. Gupta, founder and managing director of Stakeholders Empowerment Services, a not-for-profit proxy advisory firm. The leadership change appears routine, and the company’s survival now hinges on relief for its AGR-related dues. The court's refusal to even address the so-called calculation mistakes is intriguing, he added.

For the June quarter, Vodafone India reported a net loss of ₹6,608 crore, higher than the ₹6,432 crore loss a year ago. On a sequential basis, the operator's losses narrowed from ₹7,166 crore as the finance cost fell 9%.

The company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 5% y-o-y to ₹11,022.5 crore, just missing Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹11,153 crore. The improvement can be attributed to the company’s network expansion, increase in data consumption and tariff hikes last year.