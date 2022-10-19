Vodafone Idea to consider fundraising this week; shares rise1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday informed that the company's board will meet this week Friday, 21st October, 2022, to consider fundraising Via issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential/private placement basis to a vendor. Shares of Vodafone Idea rose more than a per cent to ₹8.5 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early trading session.