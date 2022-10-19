Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday informed that the company's board will meet this week Friday, 21st October, 2022, to consider fundraising Via issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential/private placement basis to a vendor. Shares of Vodafone Idea rose more than a per cent to ₹8.5 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early trading session.

“we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21st October, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential / private placement basis to a vendor, subject to regulatory and other statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company," Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing.

Last month, reports suggested that Vodafone Idea has decided against converting the interest on the moratorium of paying adjusted gross revenue or AGR dues of ₹8,837 crore pertaining to FY18 and FY19 into equity to be owned by the government.

The company had till September 15 to decide on the equity conversion, even as it awaits DoT clearance of conversion of AGR dues of ₹16,000 crore till FY17 into 33% equity which will be owned by the government.

The telecom operator's board had approved the four-year deferment of AGR dues after the government gave it an option of the moratorium on payment of the dues beyond the earlier moratorium which was part of the relief package announced in September 2021, where AGR-related dues up till FY17 were included.

The relief package was for all carriers, in order to improve the financial health of the sector battered by high debt and low tariffs leading to higher losses and limited revenue generation.

At the end of the April-June 2022 quarter, VIL's total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) stood at ₹1,99,080 crore.

Vodafone Idea is jointly promoted by UK-based Vodafone Group and India's Aditya Birla Group. The telecom stock is down more than 46% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.