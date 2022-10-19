Vodafone Idea to consider fundraising this week; shares rise

“we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21st October, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential / private placement basis to a vendor, subject to regulatory and other statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company," Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing.