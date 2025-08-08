‘Vote Chori’: EC asks Rahul Gandhi to sign oath. What if he doesn't?

After the Congress' massive "vote theft" allegation, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of at least three states – Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana – asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit a signed declaration with the names of "ineligible" persons included in voter lists and eligible voters who were excluded, so that necessary action can be taken.

As per the CEO's letter, Gandhi will have to give a declaration that the statement made by him, under rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, is true to the best of his knowledge, and he is aware that making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls is punishable under section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

But what if Rahul Gandhi doesn't sign this declaration/oath?

Sources in the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that Gandhi either has to sign the declaration or apologise for his "absurd" allegations.

"If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against ECI are true, he should have no problem in signing the Declaration," sources told news agency ANI.

"If Rahul Gandhi does not sign the Declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and resultant conclusions and absurd allegations. In which case, he should apologise to the nation," sources added.

"Therefore, he has two options: Either sign the Declaration or apologise to the Nation for raising absurd allegations against ECI," Election Commission's sources said.

Rahul Gandhi's reply to EC Speaking in Bnegaluru on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Election Commission demands an affidavit from me. It says that I must take an oath. I have already taken the oath of the Constitution in Parliament."

In a press conference on Thursday, Gandhi claimed there was "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency, with 11,965 duplicate voters in the segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

