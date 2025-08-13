‘Vote chori’ row: Tejashwi Yadav says EC ‘helping’ BJP leaders with 2 voter cards in poll-bound Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, August 13, alleged that the voter list in Bihar was manipulated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) which, he said, has colluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tejashwi Yadav said ECI was issuing two Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers to its leaders and workers.

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that the EC was “helping the BJP leaders” to secure two voter cards in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, PTI reported. Addressing a press conference, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that names of people from other states were being added to Bihar's voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Now the people of Gujarat are becoming voters of Bihar. Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, who is in charge of the BJP, has become a voter of Patna. He cast his last vote in Gujarat in 2024, but he is still a voter of Patna. He had his name deleted in Gujarat, but it's worth noting that it hasn't been five years, and you started changing places and voting,” the RJD leader said.

He said, “When the Bihar elections are over, then where will he go after getting his name deleted? This is a conspiracy that you all will have to understand. BJP is doing dishonesty on a large scale in connivance with the Election Commission.” Also Read | 'Vote Chori' row: EC reiterates ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi — 'still has time to give declaration’

Speaking on SIR issue, Tejashwi Yadav said, “The SIR issue is ongoing in the Supreme Court, and yesterday, those whose names were listed as deceased in the SIR were presented alive in court. This is a serious matter that people are calling vote theft, but at the behest of the BJP, the Election Commission is engaging in ‘vote chori’.”

He claimed that in earlier elections, BJP used agencies such as the CBI, ED and Income Tax department against the Opposition, but when those methods became less effective, the Election Commission was “brought forward.”

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that "vote chori" took place in the 2020 Bihar elections.

“Now that the truth is coming out, the BJP has fallen silent... Earlier, the BJP had a formula to rig elections, where CBI and ED were deployed, but when all these agencies failed, the Election Commission was pushed forward. In 2020 as well, the Election Commission stole votes... We were defeated on 10 seats by a margin of 12,000 votes... In the Chandigarh Mayor election, they were caught despite CCTV, so the Election Commission removed the CCTV altogether. The people of the country understand everything... The Election Commission is only supporting the BJP. It is reducing the votes of the opposition and creating two EPIC numbers for BJP people in a single assembly constituency,” he said, ANI reported.