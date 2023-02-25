Voting for Kasba, Chinchwad Assembly bypolls in Maharashtra to be held on Sunday

The Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune city will witness a contest between the BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar who is supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, will see a contest between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP and Nana Kate of the NCP.