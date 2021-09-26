



Vice president (VP) of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to reinvent itself and turn futuristic while pursuing science of the highest order.

Participating in the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of CSIR, Naidu wanted CSIR laboratories and institutes to address challenges that require long-term scientific and technological solutions. In particular, Naidu wanted CSIR to bestow greater attention on agricultural research and come out with new innovations, techniques and solutions to address the problems faced by farmers. He cited climate change, drug resistance, pollution, epidemic and pandemic outbreaks, among the challenges that need the focus of the scientific community.

Observing that the covid-19 pandemic is just one unforeseen crisis and that there are many challenges, Naidu said institutions like CSIR need to gear up to address any sudden and unexpected problem. “Each laboratory of the CSIR must come out with a clear roadmap on the new research projects that seek to address various challenges and contribute to the larger good of humanity", he added.

Stating that India has made a significant contribution to the world of science in space, atomic energy, ocean science, or defence research, he said that as the nation celebrates 75 years of independence, this is an appropriate time to see how we can accelerate ongoing development. Naidu said the ultimate aim of science should be to improve people’s lives and make their lives comfortable.

Noting that based on some parameters and sources, India was ranked 3rd in the world in terms of research publications, the vice president lauded scientists and researchers for steadily enhancing India's position in global scientific research.

Observing that investment by industries in research & development (R&D) in India was insignificant, Naidu urged corporate and industries to form close linkages with leading scientific institutions, identify important R&D projects and invest in them.

“This will not only boost funding but also improve both quality and innovation’, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.