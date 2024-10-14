VVDN Technologies to invest $100-200 mn in PCB fab, components facilities
Summary
- New printed circuit board manufacturing facility to come up in 100-acre Pollachi, Coimbatore.
Manesar, Haryana-based electronics design and manufacturing services provider VVDN Technologies plans to invest $100-200 million over the next three to four years to set up manufacturing facilities for making printed circuit boards, camera lens, displays and connectors, in a bid to ensure its own availability of components and reduce dependence on imports from China.