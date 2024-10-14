“Our topmost focus is to reduce dependence on imports. Given the government push to do things locally and our captive requirement is massive today, where we’re bringing in millions of PCBs on monthly basis, so definitely, we have to set up our own PCB fab. In our backward integration road map, we are looking to do camera lens manufacturing, display manufacturing, connectors and other components, in India," Bansal said, adding that the new capacities will come up in Polachi, Coimbatore where 100 acres has been earmarked for this purpose.