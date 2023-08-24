Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin death rumours: How World is reacting to Russian mercenary chief possible demise2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian private mercenary group Wagner, was reportedly listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow, claiming the lives of all 10 individuals on board, according to Russian authorities. However, it remains unconfirmed whether Prigozhin had indeed boarded the ill-fated flight, Aljazeera reported.
Estonia
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in an interview with CNN, expressed concerns about Putin's approach to opponents. She stated, “eliminate opponents and that scares anyone who is thinking of expressing opinion different than his."
Poland
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, on state news channel TVP Info, cast doubt on the circumstances surrounding the crash. He said, “We would have great trouble naming anyone who would intuitively think this was a coincidence. It so happens that political opponents whom Vladimir Putin considers a threat to his power do not die naturally," Aljazeera reported.
United Kingdom
Alicia Kearns MP, the Conservative MP representing Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, commented on X that the quick confirmation by the Russian Government regarding Yevgeny Prigozhin's presence on a plane that crashed during a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg indicates significant information.
She noted that reports suggesting the Russian Air Defense shot down the plane imply that Putin is conveying a highly assertive message for his rivals.
She further tweeted that the expeditious confirmation by the Russian Government regarding Yevgeny Prigozhin's presence on a plane that crashed during a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg should provide us with comprehensive insights. The reports indicating that the Russian Air Defense may have downed the aircraft strongly suggest that Putin is delivering an unmistakably powerful message.
