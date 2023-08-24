Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian private mercenary group Wagner, was reportedly listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed north of Moscow, claiming the lives of all 10 individuals on board, according to Russian authorities. However, it remains unconfirmed whether Prigozhin had indeed boarded the ill-fated flight, Aljazeera reported.

Prigozhin, a figure of considerable notoriety, had gained international attention following the rebellion by Wagner forces in June, which was seen as the most significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority during his tenure. Also read: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Successful | LIVE Updates: NASA congratulates ISRO, says ‘glad to be partner in the mission' The world has responded to this development with a mix of speculation and commentary: United States President Joe Biden expressed a cautious response to the news, stating that he wasn't surprised with the news. Biden said, “I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised." He added, “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer." The US National Security Council echoed these sentiments, with spokeswoman Adrienne Watson remarking, "If confirmed, no one should be surprised. The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now, it would seem, to this." Also read: Chandrayaan-3 landing: Noida-based tech start-up powers eyes of Pragyaan lunar rover Ukraine Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak took to social media to interpret the crash as a signal from the Kremlin to anyone displaying disloyalty. He stated, "The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. ‘Beware! Disloyalty equals death.'"

Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in an interview with CNN, expressed concerns about Putin's approach to opponents. She stated, “eliminate opponents and that scares anyone who is thinking of expressing opinion different than his."

Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, on state news channel TVP Info, cast doubt on the circumstances surrounding the crash. He said, “We would have great trouble naming anyone who would intuitively think this was a coincidence. It so happens that political opponents whom Vladimir Putin considers a threat to his power do not die naturally," Aljazeera reported.

United Kingdom

Alicia Kearns MP, the Conservative MP representing Rutland and Melton and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, commented on X that the quick confirmation by the Russian Government regarding Yevgeny Prigozhin's presence on a plane that crashed during a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg indicates significant information.

She noted that reports suggesting the Russian Air Defense shot down the plane imply that Putin is conveying a highly assertive message for his rivals.