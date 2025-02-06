1,00,000 eggs worth $40,000 stolen: Pennsylvania police left with egg on their face as probe hits wall

Police in Pennsylvania are continuing their hunt for thieves who stole 100,000 eggs from the back of a trailer.

The incident was reported from Antrim Township in Pennsylvania, US, where around one lakh eggs worth about $40,000 were snatched from the back of a trailer. The theft was reported amid a US-wide spike in the price of eggs that has triggered panic-buying in some shops.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Trooper First Class Megan Frazer said no leads have come in four days after the theft.

The heist could be because of the sky-high cost of eggs, the police said.

To solve the case, the police are following up with any possible witnesses and scanning surveillance footage that could help them identify the perpetrator.

“We’re relying on leads from people from the community. So we’re hoping that somebody knows something, and they’ll call us and give us some tips,” Frazer said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 100,000 eggs were stolen from the back of Pete & Gerry’s Organics' distribution trailer on Saturday at about 8:40 pm.

“In my career, I’ve never heard of a hundred thousand eggs being stolen. This is definitely unique," said Frazer.

In a statement, Pete & Gerry’s Organics LLC said that it is working with law enforcement to investigate the theft.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible,” Pete & Gerry’s said.

Bird flu US egg prices are surging as bird flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month. The prices have more than doubled their cost in the summer of 2023.

The average price per dozen eggs in the US hit $4.15 in December. Two years ago, the price had hit a record high of $4.82.

The US Department of Agriculture has predicted that egg prices are going to soar another 20 per cent this year.

A dozen large eggs in the Midwest now cost an average of $7.08 wholesale, about seven times the price just two years ago, according to the department.