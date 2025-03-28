Wait, what? Madhya Pradesh egg seller gets ₹50 crore notice from Income Tax department — know what happened

A street vendor selling eggs in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district was left in disbelief after receiving an income tax notice demanding transaction details for ₹50 crore. The notice was a result of identity theft, where fraudsters used his documents to run a company in Delhi without his knowledge, reported ETV Bharat.

On March 20, 2025, Prince Suman, a resident of Pathariya’s Ward 14, was stunned when he received an Income Tax notice under Section 133 (6) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The notice accused him of financial transactions worth ₹49.24 crore during FY 2022-23 and demanded detailed records, including ITR filings, bank statements, and purchase bills.

For a humble vendor who sells eggs on a handcart, the figure was unimaginable. Completely unaware of the transactions, he and his family rushed to lawyers and government offices, trying to understand how such a massive amount was linked to his name.

After consulting an income tax lawyer, Suman discovered that his PAN card and Aadhaar number had been misused by fraudsters to register a company called ‘Prince Enterprise’ in Delhi on December 7, 2022.

Using the fake firm, they obtained a GST number and conducted crores worth of fraudulent financial transactions before shutting it down.

Though the firm no longer operates, Suman remains entangled in legal trouble, forced to prove his innocence.

Tired of endless visits to government offices, Suman and his family have submitted complaints to multiple authorities, including the Pathariya police station, Superintendent of Police in Damoh, Cyber Cell, GST Officer, and Income Tax Officers in Damoh and Narsinghpur. They are pleading for a speedy investigation to clear his name and catch the fraudsters.