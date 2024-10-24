USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1):US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down, pressured by tech losses and worries about rates

McDonald's falls after E. coli outbreak

Texas Instruments up as profit beats forecasts

Boeing falls after results; contract vote awaited {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla earnings expected after the bell

(Updates at 4pm ET/8pm GMT)

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal, Purvi Agarwal and Carolina Mandl

Oct 23 (Reuters) -

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, as climbing Treasury yields pressured megacap stocks and investors grew less confident about strong rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, while corporate news pressured McDonald's and Coca-Cola.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached a three-month high with investors reassessing the Fed rate-cut outlook over the next few months against the backdrop of strong economic data and the upcoming presidential election.

"The market is struggling to digest this latest backup in yields," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial, adding higher rates are pressuring stocks.

Among rate-sensitive megacaps, Nvidia, Apple , Meta Platforms and Amazon slid, pulling Information Technology stocks lower and dragging on the tech-laden Nasdaq.

Out of the 11 S&P sub sectors, only utilities and real estate posted more noticable gains.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 53.61 points, or 0.92%, to end at 5,797.59 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 297.15 points, or 1.60%, to 18,275.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 415.29 points, or 0.97%, to 42,509.60.

McDonald's tumbled after an E. coli infection linked to its Quarter Pounder hamburgers killed one and sickened many. Coca-Cola fell after the company reiterated its annual profit growth forecast even though it expected higher revenue.

The broader consumer discretionary sector also dropped.

"You have a market that had gotten up to new all time highs so portfolio managers are looking around and saying: maybe I should take some profits," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager, Globalt Investments.

Boeing dropped after the planemaker reported a quarterly

loss

of $6 billion owing to a crippling strike. Factory workers at Boeing will vote later in the day on a new

contract proposal

that could end the standoff after more than five weeks.

Semiconductor company Texas Instruments gained after its third-quarter profit beat forecasts, while AT&T rose after gaining more wireless subscribers than expected in the third quarter.

Tesla, the first of the so-called Magnificent Seven companies scheduled to report results after market close, closed down.

The benchmark S&P 500 had its third consecutive daily decline.

U.S. markets are near record-high levels, but a combination of earnings, a changing monetary policy outlook and the upcoming presidential election will test the rally and could stoke volatility, analysts said.

Richmond Fed President

Thomas Barkin

said the central bank's fight to return inflation to its 2% target may take longer than expected, limiting interest rate cuts.

The Fed

"Beige Book" survey showed U.S. economic activity was little changed