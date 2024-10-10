Wall Street Pay Declines Further From Pandemic Heights

Compensation in New York City’s securities industry fell for a second consecutive year in 2023 as profits retreated from highs reached during the pandemic.

(Bloomberg) -- Compensation in New York City’s securities industry fell for a second consecutive year in 2023 as profits retreated from highs reached during the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average salary including bonuses was $471,370, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s annual report. The 5.2% drop on the prior year was largely due to smaller bonuses, which were $176,500 on average. The decline was starker when adjusted for inflation, which translated to an 8.7% decrease.

“After record years during the pandemic, Wall Street’s profits were more in line with pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and 2023," DiNapoli said in a statement. “This year has been very strong so far and profits may continue their upward trajectory, to exceed 2023 levels and boost state and city tax revenues." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Still, the compensation remained the third highest on record. It was also the highest of any sector in the city and dwarfed the average private sector salary of $98,700, according to the report. It also far exceeds the real median household income in the US more broadly, which was $80,610 last year.

While many financial firms structure their pay as a base salary plus a bonus, DiNapoli’s report combined the two in its analysis.

Profit Bump {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, pretax profits of broker dealer operations of New York Stock Exchange members reached $23.2 billion in the first half of 2024, a near 80% increase on the prior year. The profit bump should swell bonuses by 7.4% this year, the report said.

Employment in the securities industry continued to grow in New York state last year, reaching 214,900 jobs — an increase of 15,600 from the 2019 pre-pandemic total.

And while New York remains the nation’s financial hub, with twice as many securities industry jobs as California last year, employment has grown at a slower pace than other parts of the country. Employment in New York’s securities industry rose by 7.8% from 2019 through 2023, significantly lower than other states such as Texas, at 26.6%, and Utah, with the nation’s highest, at 40.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Updates with additional information on salary breakdown in fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com