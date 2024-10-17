Wall Street Rotation Is Back as Small Caps Rally: Markets Wrap

Wall Street traders kept driving a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull run into other corners of the stock market.

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders kept driving a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull run into other corners of the stock market.

Most big techs retreated, though Nvidia Corp. rebounded after an almost 5% plunge. Economically sensitive shares outperformed, with the Russell 2000 index of smaller firms heading toward its highest level since November 2021. An equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 — where the likes of Apple Inc. carry the same heft as Dollar Tree Inc. — beat the US equity benchmark. That gauge is less impacted by the largest companies — providing a glimpse of hope the rally will broaden out.

"Investors may be looking to rotate away from large technology companies, which are widely owned and may have fewer clear catalysts going forward," said David Russell at TradeStation. "With the election coming and the economy returning to balance, the long-awaited rotation away from megacaps to everything else could finally be at hand."

Traders also continued to wade through a raft of corporate earnings. Morgan Stanley climbed 7.5% as traders and bankers joined the rest of their Wall Street rivals in posting better-than-expected revenue, fueling a 32% profit jump for the third quarter. United Airlines Holdings Inc. jumped 11% as earnings beat estimates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. The Russell 2000 climbed 1.5%. The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index slid 0.5%.

Treasury 10-year yields declined four basis points to 3.99%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $69.69 a barrel.

Corporate Highlights:

Key events this week:

Some of the main moves in markets: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks

Currencies

Cryptocurrencies {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bonds

Commodities

