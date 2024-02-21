Walmart’s Streaming Play Swamps Roku

Walmart has long had big ambitions in media, not all of which have panned out. The company once even considered building a full streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix. As a maker of streaming boxes and connected TVs—and the operating system they run on—Roku also has a long history of holding its own against tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung. It ended 2023 with a little over 54% of connected TV users in the U.S., according to data from Insider Intelligence.