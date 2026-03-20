Want to buy tickets for RCB's IPL 2026 first phase of matches? Here's detailed step-by-guide - All you need to know

With less than 10 days to go, the buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) opening game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already started in the first phase of the season. The defending champions play the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad to kick start IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Due to the assembly elections in few of the Indian states, the IPL Governing Council has released the fixtures of the first phase where RCB will play four games. Post the Sunrisers Hyderabad game, RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
While the actual tickets are about to go live, here's a detailed step by step guide for the fans to book their tickets for the home games. In an important note to all the supporters, RCB have urged everyone to not fall prey to fraudulent sources and scams. Tickets will be only available through RCB's official website and app only once the sale begins.
It must be noted that the ticket holders are eligible for free metro rides in Bengaluru to avoid travel concerns. To make things easier, RCB have also provided the option to pre-book parking slots while purchasing tickets. Shuttle services for pick-up and drop near the stadium is also available.
The entry of spectators at the M Chinnaswamy stadium is restricted to only Cubbon Park and Link Road.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|March 28
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|April 5
|Chennai Super Kings
|M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|April 10
|Rajasthan Royals
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|April 12
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
The price for RCB's match tickets are yet to be out. The ticket prices will be out in public once the sales open. One can get the ticket prices at the RCB's official website. The ticket prices will vary based on the seating category. While the general tickets will have little effect on one's pocket, the corporate and VIP tickets will be of higher value.
Meanwhile, RCB have started their preparations for IPL 2026 with Virat Kohli in attendance. Although the whole squad is yet to come in, the Indian bunch has already kick-started their preparations under the watchful eyes of head coach Andy Flower. However, unlike the previous seasons, the franchise have scrapped the RCB Unbox Event.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.