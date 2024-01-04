Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has responded to ED summons during a press conference on 4 January. The national convenor said that ED wants to call him on the pretext of investigation and then arrest him.

In his 4.10 minutes press conference, Kejriwal accused BJP of wanting to arrest him and dent his honesty. He further added that his lawyers claimed the summons to be illegal. "The truth is that there was no corruption. BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest asset is my honesty & they want to dent it. My lawyers have told me that summons sent to me are illegal. BJP's aim is not to probe me, but not to let me campaign for Lok Sabha elections. They want to call me on the pretext of investigation and then arrest me," he said. Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, the two CMs under ED scanner: Can they be arrested? "My lawyers told me that summons (sent by the ED) is illegal. I sent them a letter explaining in detail why the summons is illegal. However, they are yet to respond to my questions. This means that they also know that the summons is illegal. I am ready to co-operate if legal summons is sent. BJP's aim is to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha election 2024," the 55-year-old leader said.

Earlier in the day, PTI report stated that ED is likely to issue its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case. The Delhi CM had skipped the ED summon for the third time on 3 January, saying the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the agency cannot sustain the test of law, equity, or justice and this "obstinacy" of the ED tantamounts to assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner. Prior to this, Kejriwal was summoned on November 2 and December 21.

BJP has slammed the national convenor and accused him of "running away" from the probe. Earlier Shehzad Poonawalla said that Kejriwal has something to hide and that is why he is absconding like a criminal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is set to will leave for a three-day tour of Gujarat on 6 January in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP sources said as reported by news agency PTI. During his three-day tour, the Delhi CM will address public meetings and party workers and is also likely to meet jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

