'Want to call me on pretext of probe and then...': Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons in liquor police case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to ED summons, accusing BJP of wanting to arrest him and dent his honesty.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has responded to ED summons during a press conference on 4 January. The national convenor said that ED wants to call him on the pretext of investigation and then arrest him.
Earlier in the day, PTI report stated that ED is likely to issue its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case. The Delhi CM had skipped the ED summon for the third time on 3 January, saying the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the agency cannot sustain the test of law, equity, or justice and this "obstinacy" of the ED tantamounts to assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner. Prior to this, Kejriwal was summoned on November 2 and December 21.
BJP has slammed the national convenor and accused him of "running away" from the probe. Earlier Shehzad Poonawalla said that Kejriwal has something to hide and that is why he is absconding like a criminal.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal is set to will leave for a three-day tour of Gujarat on 6 January in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP sources said as reported by news agency PTI. During his three-day tour, the Delhi CM will address public meetings and party workers and is also likely to meet jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava.
(With PTI, ANI inputs)
