Want to fly sooner? Air India launches ‘Fly Prior’ service; check how to take same-day earlier flight, price and more

Air India, in its latest move to enhance travel flexibility, has launched ‘Fly Prior’, a new ancillary service. The new service allows passengers to change to an earlier same-day flight up to 12 hours before departure.

“With 'Fly Prior', Air India guests now have the option to take an alternative flight departing up to 12 hours before their originally booked flight, provided the departure dates of both flights are scheduled on the same date," the airline said in a press release.

This allows travellers to make last-minute changes to their travel plans according to their needs, whether it is to make an unscheduled appointment or simply to arrive at their destination earlier.

However, the 'Fly Prior' service can be availed only if there are seats available in the same cabin class as originally booked. It is important to note that this service is available exclusively at Air India's ticketing counters and check-in desks at airports across India.

Price Fly Prior service charges vary depending on the flight route. The scheme, which has become operational from Friday onwards, offers complimentary service for Gold and Platinum members of Air India's Flying Returns loyalty programme. Meanwhile, other passengers of Air India can purchase the service by paying the requisite amount.

According to the press release, Air India guests will receive instant confirmation of their modified booking on the earlier departing flight, after they opt for this service.

The fee is ₹2,199 for flights between major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The service charge for flights to and from other destinations within India is ₹1,499.

Also Read | Lenskart executive alleges Air India Express mistreated her 71-year-old mother