ChatGPT has been buzzing around the technology world for a while now. The artificial intelligence (AI) backed chatbot has become a go to tool for many industries and sectors. Want to integrate the chatbot with your WhatsApp account so that you can access it faster?

Do note that there is no official or direct way to incorporate ChatGPT into your WhatsApp account. However, there are other methods where you can try your hands at.

Now, there are essentially two methods through which you can integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp. One way is to make a WhatsApp bot and link it to ChatGPT. Another method involves setting your WhatsApp number using a Python script and launching ChatGPT simultaneously. Let’s take a look at both these methods one-by-one

Method 1

First step involves building a WhatsApp bot. To do so, register WhatsApp Business Programming interface (API) and create a flow for the chat. Then use a chat developer>follow your chatbot and put the API chatbot on your phone.

Next step requires you to get an OpenAI API. For this, make an OpenAI account and visit its programming interface key page. Here, create a secret key.

Third and final step is to use OpenAI API to connect to the WhatsApp bot you created. Do note that there are chances that WhatsApp may end up blocking you, if it did not find the integration genuine. So this step must be done at your risk.

Method 2

This technique was created by a researcher named Daniel. In order to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp, download the code from GitHub> Execute server.py in the terminal, followed by a couple of other steps to integrate ChatGPT into your WhatsApp account.

- Download the code from GitHub

- Click ‘download zip’ to download the file

- Next, execute the ‘Whatsapp-gpt-principal’ file in the terminal

- Execute ‘server.py’ record in the terminal

- Now, enter ‘Is’ and hit enter

- Enter ‘python server.py’. Your phone will be automatically configured to OpenAI visit page

- Next step is to verify that you are a human. Check the I’m a human box

- Go to your WhatsApp account and you will find OpenAI ChatGPT integrated there.