Wanted: Megabank chief willing to work for half pay
Josh Mitchell , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 May 2024, 09:26 AM IST
SummaryHSBC, one of the world’s largest banks, is looking for a new CEO to run its sprawling operations at a fraction of the pay of a U.S. bank boss.
LONDON—Help wanted: Someone to oversee $3 trillion in assets and 221,000 workers. Must be worldly, willing to travel constantly, knowledgeable about Chinese politics and able to deal with a demanding boss.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less