Wanted: Megabank chief willing to work for half pay

LONDON—Help wanted: Someone to oversee $3 trillion in assets and 221,000 workers. Must be worldly, willing to travel constantly, knowledgeable about Chinese politics and able to deal with a demanding boss.

Salary: Half of what you would make in the U.S.

HSBC, one of the world’s largest banks, is looking for a new chief executive. Its current CEO, Noel Quinn, surprised markets Tuesday when he said he would retire soon, once a successor is named.

Quinn, 62 years old, has been in the role for just under five years and is leaving after a year of robust profits and a 21% rise in HSBC’s London-listed stock price.

Quinn hinted at the unique demands of the job when he described how, over Christmas, he longed to work a bit less and have more time for his family.

One factor that influenced Quinn’s decision to retire now was the desire to have a new CEO in place before Chairman Mark Tucker himself retired, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Tucker hasn’t said when he will retire, though the HSBC board follows U.K. industry guidelines that limit a chairman’s term to nine years. Tucker would hit his limit in late 2026. By retiring now, Quinn will prevent a potential situation in which both the chairman and CEO jobs become vacant at around the same time.

Unlike in the U.S., where bank CEOs and board chairs are often the same person, in the U.K. the roles are held separately, giving chairmen much more power over companies.

Tucker, a former head of the larger insurer AIA Group, will now get to choose his third CEO since becoming chairman in fall 2017. Tucker selected HSBC veteran John Flint shortly after taking over, then pushed him out less than two years later.

A potential obstacle to finding a successor is pay. Quinn earned £10.64 million, or about $13.3 million, last year. That is hardly a pittance. But the head of Citigroup—HSBC’s closest peer globally—made almost double that, at $26 million. Shareholders of U.K. banks, including HSBC, are typically more stringent in approving large pay packages relative to U.S. banks.

HSBC, based in London, began this year with 42 million customers across 62 countries and territories. It occupies a special role in the global economy, as the world’s biggest lender financing trade and a major conduit for money flowing across borders, especially between the West and China.

Quinn has frequently traveled to Asia to meet with political leaders, corporate bosses and investors as HSBC seeks to expand in the region—while also trying to appease its main regulators in London. He worked to mend relations with mainland China after the bank provided information to U.S. investigators in 2016 in a criminal case against Huawei, a prominent Chinese tech company.

“Being a CEO of HSBC is a bit like being a diplomat or the head of government or the head of state of a country," said Joseph Dickerson, a banking analyst at Jefferies, “both in terms of the sprawl of the bank itself and then the various constituents you have to interact with, which is a pretty delicate balance."

One example of the perils of the job: Quinn spent more than a year fending off an attempt by one of HSBC’s top shareholders, China’s Ping An Insurance, to split up the bank. Ping An had become incensed early in the pandemic when HSBC, under pressure from U.K. regulators, suspended dividend payments to shareholders to preserve equity and prepare for potential losses.

Another feature of the job is working for Tucker, an Englishman who has a reputation as being demanding. Tucker keeps a close eye on the business and has called Quinn as early as 5 a.m. E.T. from New York, where the chairman owns a home, while on daily walks.

HSBC has typically selected from within for its CEO. Quinn had been at the bank for three decades when he was named. His predecessor, Flint, was also an HSBC lifer.

There are potentially half a dozen candidates internally, people familiar with the matter said. One leading one is Georges Elhedery, who took over as chief financial officer early last year after nearly two decades with the bank. He has spent time in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The others include Colin Bell, head of HSBC’s Europe operations, and the leaders of its three global business lines: Greg Guyett, head of global banking and markets; Nuno Matos, head of wealth management and personal banking; and Barry O’Byrne, head of global commercial banking.

Externally, speculation focused on Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group, a big U.K. retail bank. Nunn, a former senior partner for consulting firm McKinsey, once led HSBC’s wealth and personal banking unit and was a leading candidate to succeed Flint before Flint was fired.

Another potential successor is former UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, the runner-up for the job when Quinn was named permanent CEO in 2020. Mustier declined to comment.

Perlie Mong, a banking analyst for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said the bank typically chooses CEOs who take a methodical, cautious approach. The result, she said, is that the bank has a steady business, but one that has failed to grow at the same pace as U.S. banks since the financial crisis.

“Arguably another CEO like that is not going to change the trajectory of HSBC," Mong said.

Write to Josh Mitchell at joshua.mitchell@wsj.com