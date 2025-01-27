Wakf Amendment Bill: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill cleared the bill on Monday, January 27, adopting all 14 changes proposed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance members.

The Bill seeks to make 44 changes in the Waqf laws that govern how Muslim charitable properties are managed in the country. The opposition's amendments were, however, rejected after committee members voted on party lines.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the joint committee of Parliament on August 8 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

Overall, 66 amendments had been proposed — 23 by MPs from the ruling BJP and 44 by opposition members — to the committee led by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal.

“44 amendments were discussed. In detailed discussions (spread) over six months, we sought amendments from all members. This was our final meeting... 14 were accepted by the committee on the basis of a majority (vote),” Pal told news agency ANI.

The changes proposed by the opposition MPs were rejected after committee members voted on party lines. The panel has 16 MPs from the BJP or allied parties and only 10 from the opposition. “Opposition also suggested amendments... each was put to a vote. There were 10 votes supporting theirs (suggested amendments) and 16 votes opposing it,” Pal said.

The 14 changes will be voted on to confirm acceptance on January 29, and the final report will be submitted by January 31.

The opposition has accused the JPC chairman of bias while handling the panel proceedings. Last week, opposition MPs wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to voice their concerns, saying Pal was trying to “steamroll” the Waqf Amendment Bill through, with one eye on the February 5 Delhi Assembly election.

The appeal came after 10 opposition MPs were suspended after they complained that they were not given time to study the suggested changes.

In August last year, the Union government referred the Waqf Amendment Bill, which provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards, to the JPC for further scrutiny following objections from the Opposition.

Wakf Amendment Bill 2024 The bill proposes to revoke several clauses in the existing Waqf Act, the law governing Waqf boards. It also advocates far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in central and state Waqf bodies.

The bill gives the district collector powers to resolve disputes about whether a property is Waqf or government land. The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995 and proposes to allow a non-Muslim Chief Executive Officer.