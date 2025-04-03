Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha today LIVE: Parliament session has begun and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today, April 3, a day after receiving Lok Sabha's approval. This contentious bill seeking to amend the existing Waqf laws continues to be in the spotlight as heated discussions may follow during the day given its presentation in the Upper House.
The tabling of the Waqf Bill on Thursday in the Upper House comes after 12-hour-long intense debate that took place on April 2. Over the Waqf Bill issue, the ruling BJP and the Opposition locked horns accusing each other of vote bank politics. While the ruling NDA defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, the opposition labelled it as "anti-Muslim". The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes.
In the voting process that lasted 1:49 hours, 288 members voted for it and 232 voting against it. Upper House of the Parliament is preparing for another long debate today for which eight hours have been allocated, PTI reported.
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Waqf Bill has been listed in Rajya Sabha Supplementary List and is scheduled to be tabled at 1:00 PM today.
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin donned a black badge in the Assembly on Thursday to protest Waqf Bill's passage in the Lok Sabha. He said that his party would challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court as it undermined constitutional principles.
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "A copy each of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 and the Muslim Waqf Repeal Bill 2025 as passed by Lok Sabha has been laid on the table of Rajya Sabha. I have admitted the notices received from the Minister of Minority Affairs for consideration and passing of the bills in Rajya Sabha today by waiving off the requirement of two days notice period under Rule 133 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Rajya Sabha."
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said, “I was trying to be accommodative for every member of the Parliament."
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Tamil Nadu seeks retrieval of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “We have already passed a resolution seeking retrieval of Katchatheevu (from Sri Lanka)," ANI reported. He further noted that finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will meet PM Modi regarding releasing of funds to Tamil Nadu.
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: A fiery debate may ensue soon as Parliament session has begun. Waqf Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: At the Congress Parliamentary Party General Body meeting, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi said, "Modi govt dragging country into an abyss where Constitution will remain on paper; their intention to demolish it."
She criticised the One Nation, One Election Bill and emphasised the Congress party's firm opposition to this proposed legislation, alleging it to be another attempt to weaken the constitutional framework.
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition on Wednesday reacted on Waqf Bill issue. In a post on X, he stated, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights."
Opposing this legislation, he added, “This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion."
During the Congress Parliamentary Party General Body meeting on Thursday, Senior Congress leader and MP Sonia Gandhi said," Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was in effect bulldozed through. Our party’s position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization," PTI reported.
Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE: BJP President JP Nadda will speak on the Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha today