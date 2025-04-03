LIVE UPDATES

Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha today LIVE: Modi govt dragging country into an abyss, says Sonia Gandhi; Bill in Rajya Sabha

2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha today LIVE: Parliament is prepared for another showdown today after the Bill received Lok Sabha's approval. At CPP meeting today, Sonia Gandhi said that Modi government intends to turn India into surveillance state. Stay tuned for more updates on Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha