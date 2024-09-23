Waqf Board money laundering case: Court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s judicial custody till October 7

  • The Rouse Avenue Court has extended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's judicial custody until October 7.

Delhi court remands AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till October
Delhi court remands AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till October

The Rouse Avenue Court on September 23 has extended the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till October 7. Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2 in connection with the purchase of 36 crore property in Okhla.

 

Also Read | ’PM Modi ka shadyantra’: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at BJP during Janta Ki Adalat

Earlier on 19 September, the Delhi High Court had sought the response of the ED on a plea moved by Khan challenging his arrest. The bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the ED and listed the matter for October 18, 2024.

Also Read | Waqf Board money laundering case: Amanatullah Khan sent to 4 days ED custody

In his petition, Khan had argued that the ED violated his fundamental and human rights during the arrest process, doing so with impunity. He claimed that his arrest constitutes an "unprecedented assault" on his fundamental rights, which are part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

The agency stated that Amanatullah Khan is the primary accused in the case, with the proceeds of crime allegedly laundered through land purchases. A prosecution complaint has already been filed, and four other suspects were arrested earlier, with cognizance taken. Special Public Prosecutor Manish Jain noted that Khan's anticipatory bail was denied and that 14 summons had been issued to him, which he allegedly ignored.

ED said that the property in question was of 36 crores but an agreement to sell was fabricated to show that it was of 13.4 crores. It was submitted that 4 crores were paid and the rest amount was paid through the banking channel.

Atishi swearing-in highlights

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi assumed charge as Delhi Chief Minister on Monday. Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair and said, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."

