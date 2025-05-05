Waqf Law case to be heard by incoming CJI BR Gavai on May 15

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Waqf petitions to May 15, as Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna cited his impending retirement next week. The CJI-led bench has posted the matters before a bench led by Justice BR Gavai, who will assume office as the new Chief Justice on May 14.
(This is a developing story. Please refresh for moore updates)
