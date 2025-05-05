Waqf Law case to be heard by incoming CJI BR Gavai on May 15

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Waqf petitions to May 15, as Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna cited his impending retirement next week. The CJI-led bench has posted the matters before a bench led by Justice BR Gavai, who will assume office as the new Chief Justice on May 14.

The hearing on Waqf petitions will now be listed before a bench headed by justice Bhushan R Gavai on 15 May.

“I do not want to reserve a judgment or orders even at the interim stage. This matter will have to be heard reasonably on every date. It will not be before me,” Hindustan Times quoted the bench headed by CJI Khanna as saying.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, said while commenting on the responses filed by the Centre and petitioners, “You have raised valid points on registration of Waqf and given some figures also which have been disputed by petitioners. There are certain aspects that we have dealt with, but we need clarifications.”

The bench noted that the exercise would become futile in view of the limited working days CJI Khanna has in office as CJI. It said, “We will post it before the bench of Justice Gavai for hearing on the interim and final order. I want to give him time to go through these documents.”

On this, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for some of the petitioners remarked, “The court has got a quick way of getting rid of all of us.”

While senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for Muslim parties, reminded the apex court that the assurances given by Centre should continue till the next date of hearing.

“We would have loved to persuade you as every contention has an answer. It’s painful for us to remind ourselves of the date (of your retirement). We cannot embarrass you as there is no time,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.